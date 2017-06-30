Elephant escapes circus, runs around Wisconsin neighborhood - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Elephant escapes circus, runs around Wisconsin neighborhood

BARABOO, Wis. (WREX) -- An elephant from a circus in Wisconsin got loose Friday morning and ended up in a residential neighborhood.

The Sauk County (Wisconsin) Sheriff's Office says they got called out around 5:00 a.m. Friday on a report of an elephant roaming around.

Police alerted the owner of the elephant, Circus World, and a trainer quickly caught up with the animal. After about half an hour the elephant was captured and escorted back to Circus World. 

