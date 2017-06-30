Driver charged with DUI, in critical condition after DeKalb County crash

A Sycamore woman is in critical condition after a head-on crash in DeKalb County Thursday night that police say involved alcohol.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Marelyn Cossyleon was driving southbound down Glidden Road near Baseline Road just after 8 p.m. when she drove into the other lane of traffic and crashed into another car head-on.

Cossyleon was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in Rockford for treatment. Police say she is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the other car was also taken to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital and is in stable condition. His passenger was treated for her injuries and released.

Authorities say Cossyleon was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She has been charged with DUI and improper lane usage.