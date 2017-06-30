2017 Best of Rock River Valley Banquet

More than 300 athletes representing more than 30 schools and 20+ sports gathered at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford to celebrate the year in prep sports.

Mercyhealth and the Rockford Register Star hosted the festivities, presenting awards from each sport to the area's best male and female athletes in those disciplines. Lutheran's Courtney Sockwell and Boylan's Zach Couper were named female and male athlete of the year, respectively. Eric Yerly and Denny Diduch earned female and male sports coaches of the year honors.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith served as keynote guest speaker, taking questions from the RR Star and audience members as the three-time Stanley Cup champion visited the Rockford IceHogs' home. He followed last year's keynote, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.