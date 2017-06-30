Local education advocates discuss possible solution to budget stalemate

Rockford Public School Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says Senate Bill 1 has his vote.

This is a good bill for Winnebago County, the state of Illinois, but most importantly for our students," says Jarrett. "A community like Rockford that taxes itself locally at a very high rate starts to get a larger share of tax dollars."

Jarrett says the plan gives the most money to districts like Rockford, that need it most.

"The state has not made multiple payments so that's about a $12 million swing for Rockford Public Schools."

Under Senate Bill 1, RPS 205 would gain more than $5 million. Supporters of the measure say no district would lose money. The bill uses what's called an "evidence based formula", using the best practices to boost student achievement in the classroom.

"To make sure geography and zip code doesn't play such a large role on education adequacy in our state ," says Jarrett.

Reverend K. Edward Copeland is on the board of Advance Illinois, the advocacy group that's spearheading this measure. As a parent of RPS 205 students himself, Copeland says he's hopeful Senate Bill 1 will end the state's failure to fund education.

"Not stealing from one district to enrich another, but in a bipartisan fashion we've worked really hard to find a way to make it fair across the board everywhere you look. We've been working in a bipartisan fashion to fix this funding formula for quite awhile now, and we think we're on the brink of something very revolutionary for the state of Illinois."

The bill has passed both the house and senate, and now moves to Bruce Rauner's desk for his approval.

