Hanley demolition to cost Rockford $500,000

After a fire ravaged We now know how much it will cost to tear it down.

The city says it will pay $500,000 to demolish the building.

It says it will seek repayment of the demolition costs from the owner.

The Hanley building caught fire Sunday afternoon.

There were hopes it could be salvaged but the city says the costs were too high to do so.

Demolition is set to start early Friday morning and last through the 4th of July.

Earlier Thursday, Urban Equity Properties tried to stop the city from going forward with demolition.

It filed a temporary restraining order to keep the building standing.

The city says its attorneys and firefighters argues against that temporary restraining order in court, saying demolition is in the best interest of public safety and reopening surrounding streets.



A judge denied the request from Urban Equity, allowing demolition to begin Friday.

13 WREX reached out to the company's president, Justin Fern, for comment but did not hear back.

The city says the lot will be green space when demolition is finished.