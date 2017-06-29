Debris drop-off in Machesney Park following storm damage

All the wind and water from Wednesday night's storm means plenty of debris.

The Village of Machesney ark has set up a debris drop-off.

It's located at the south end of the Machesney Towne Center on North Second Street.

You can drop off branches and limbs no larger than six inches in diameter.

The drop-off runs through July 31.

Rock River Disposal will also pick up debris as part of its weekly yard waste pick up.