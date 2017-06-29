Debris drop-off in Machesney Park following storm damage - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Debris drop-off in Machesney Park following storm damage

Posted:
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

All the wind and water from Wednesday night's storm means plenty of debris.
The Village of Machesney ark has set up a debris drop-off.
It's located at the south end of the Machesney Towne Center on North Second Street.
You can drop off branches and limbs no larger than six inches in diameter.
The drop-off runs through July 31.
Rock River Disposal will also pick up debris as part of its weekly yard waste pick up.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.