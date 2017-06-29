SwedishAmerican's leader Dr. Bill Gorski retires June 30

The leader of SwedishAmerican Health System is stepping down after more than 16 years of leading the hospital through expansion and technology.



Dr. Bill Gorski officially retires Friday, June 30.



Today, the community came together to say their final farewells before he leaves.



Under his leadership, SwedishAmerican opened its Regional Cancer Center and merged with UW Health in 2015. Just this week, the health system announced it would increase the total beds in its Center for Mental health, 16 of those beds intended for youth ages 5-17.



Dr. Michael Born has already been named his successor.