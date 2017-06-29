Rockford's airport adds TSA PreCheck option

Flying out of Rockford's airport just got a little faster.

TSA PreCheck is now available at the airport.

It's an expedited screening program, which if you qualify for means you skip the long lines at security.

You still have to go through TSA, but you don't have to take off your shoes and belt and you can leave things like your laptop and liquids in your bag.

Once you're approved, you're then in the TSA PreCheck program.

"So, for a security enhancement, we now know a great deal more about those passengers, we have a level of trust with those passengers, are low risk we can trust them," said Michael McCarthy from the TSA Office of Public Affairs.

You can apply for TSA PreCheck. It costs $85 and is good for 5 years.