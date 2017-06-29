Hanley Building demolition to cost $500,000

The City of Rockford says it will cost half a million dollars to demolish the Hanley Building.

Rockford signed a contract Thursday morning with Northern Illinois Service Company of Rockford to tear down the structure for $500,000. The city says the other estimate they obtained came in at $800,000.

The Hanley Building was destroyed by a massive fire Sunday afternoon. The building could not be repaired or redeveloped.

The demolition is expected to begin early Friday morning.

The city says it will seek repayment of the demolition costs from the building owner, Justin Fern with Hanley Lofts LLC.