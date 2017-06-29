Local honey farm loses half its bees in flood waters

In Pecatonica, a honey farm was hit hard by Wednesday night's storms.

Raines Honey Farm says it lost 50 percent of its bees, which is about 10 percent of the local businesses total product.

The honey farm says the reason the damage is so bad is because flood waters rose high above the hive boxes and the queen bee lives right at the bottom.

"About 1,000 bees a day is what's hatching in there," says farm owner Phillip Raines. "If she doesn't have a place to lay in there because it's damaged, that means less bees, less honey production."

Raines Honey Farms has two other locations in Winnebago County.