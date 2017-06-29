Boone County farm suffers severe damage in Wednesday storm

Sirens screamed across the Stateline Wednesday night warning people to take cover before the storm hit.

"So, I look out the window, and see a piece of tin going flying by the window and think, 'yes, dear, we need to go to the basement now,'" said Bill Schumacher whose farm was severely damaged on Wednesday night.

For the Schumachers that decision may have saved their lives.

Their farm on Irene Road was ripped apart by strong winds on Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did touch down in that area.

"Shorty, after 8 p.m., they put out a tornado warning, where Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb Counties meet and indicated that there was rotation over Cherry Valley," said Director of Emergency Operations for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Scott Meyers.

"We've had winds here like that before and I've said we've lost some shingles and tree branches before, and that's what I was expecting last night, but nothing like this," said Schumacher.

The Schumachers woke up to nearly 40 trees ripped out by their roots, along with extensive damage to four farm sheds and a gaping hole in the roof of their home.

"This morning when I got up, and came outside it was just unbelievable to see this, this amount of devastation," said Schumacher.

Unfortunately, the Schumachers got the brunt of the damage. Other nearby farms were barely touched.

"I haven't left the property since last night, but everyone that's been here all day, they see absolutely no damage, and then they see the house, and its like holy moley, a bomb went off," added Schumacher.

Fortunately, dozens of people have already been out here, volunteering to help the couple pick up their farm.

The Schumachers say they also have insurance to cover most of the damage and are just thankful no one was hurt.