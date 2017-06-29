Illinois trooper dies following crash along interstate

FARMER CITY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper has died and his canine partner was injured following a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 74.

State police say in a statement that Ryan Albin died after being injured in the Wednesday afternoon crash near Farmer City in central Illinois. Police say the driver of the truck and a passenger declined medical treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say Albin's canine partner Biko was in the rear of his police vehicle. The dog was taken to a veterinarian's office with what were described as minor injuries.

Albin joined the state police in 2006 and was assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer. State police Director Leo Schmitz says: "Our hearts are heavy with grief."