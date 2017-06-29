Production of Cherokee to start soon in Belvidere

The Jeep Cherokee starts its next chapter in Belvidere later this summer.

The assembly plant is gearing up for production of the new vehicle almost one year to the day of the announcement it was coming to the Stateline.

Fiat Chrysler is investing $350 million in the Belvidere plant to bring it over from Toledo, Ohio.

The work is expected to create 300 new jobs for the area.

July 12 is the day the media has been invited to tour the plant while work is being done on the line for the Cherokee.