Mother, 4 children, rescued from flood waters in Belvidere Wednesday night

Belvidere Fire officials say a woman and her four kids are fine after getting stranded in a car Wednesday night.

Firefighters say she was driving down Stone Quarry Road in Belvidere when her car hydroplaned and went off the road.

With rising flood waters, it was too dangerous for her and her young kids to get out.

Belvidere first responders used dry suits to reach her and get the family out safely.

And it was not just flood waters causing problems in Belvidere: the severe wind brought down over 30 trees on one man's property.

Scott Sommers was sitting inside his home at about 8:30 p.m. when the wind started howling outside. He says they could hear loud crashes, which he would later find was the sound of trees breaking free from the ground.

Some of his neighbors also saw property damage.

"The neighborhood out here, the people out here, everyone comes together. Sommers says. "It's not just me having to clean my property. I'll be helping him, he'll be helping me, we'll be helping the guy across the street."