Two tornadoes confirmed near Belvidere Wednesday night

Storm damage in Boone County after Wed. tornadoes
Storm damage reports are starting to come into our newsroom.
Aldeen Golf Club is another business negatively impacted by Wednesday night's severe weather. The golf club is closed today due to flooding. More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were two tornadoes near Belvidere during Wednesday night's storms.
The first tornado touched down at 8:14 p.m. about two miles south-southeast of Cherry Valley and traveled about six miles. It ended about four miles south of Belvidere at 8:22 p.m. The tornado was about 200 yards wide.
The second tornado touched down at 8:23 p.m. four miles southeast of Belvidere and traveled about 1.6 miles. It ended about five miles south-southeast of Belvidere at 8:25 p.m. The tornado was about 100 yards wide.
Both tornadoes were classified as EF-1, and each saw top wind speeds of 100 mph.
The area also saw between three and six inches of rain in just a four hour span Wednesday night.
Emergency officials across the region were overwhelmed with calls for help. They responded to hundreds of people overnight.