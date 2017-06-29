Mercury Trade Brunner to San Antonio

The WNBA's San Antonio Stars announced that they have traded forward Monique Currie to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for guard Shay Murphy and forward Sophie Brunner, as well as a third round pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. The Stars also waived guard Sequoia Holmes.

Brunner, an Aquin and Arizona State graduate, signed with Phoenix on April 19 and has appeared in three games with the Mercury. During her senior year at Arizona State in 2015-16, Brunner averaged 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.1 minutes. She concluded her career third on ASU’s all-time list in career points (1,405) and field goals (551), also finishing second in rebounds (921).

The former Lady Bulldog had a tough time cracking a depth chart with two of the league's best in the starting lineup - Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. She joins a San Antonio team that is 0-14 thus far this year, and could see more playing time in Texas.