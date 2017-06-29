Police using new technology to catch Rockford criminals

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says his department is focused on taking down the most violent and wanted criminals in the area and a new technology could help officers do just that.

When it comes to pin-pointing Rockford's most active and violent criminals, Chief O'Shea says his police department is using good old fashioned police work.

"You put pictures up on a chalkboard, and then you start linking them with string or pen and paper to see who is the common thread here," O'Shea says.

He says the investigation bureau works in tandem with analysis officers. They pour over police reports, trying to find connections between crimes. But O'Shea says there is new technology revolutionizing that approach that will make their jobs much easier.

It is called social network analysis. It is technology that allows detectives a quicker, more efficient way to identify criminal connections and share that information.

"That's how we develop who's out there, who's most likely to get involved in violent crime," O'Shea says.

For police, the idea here is quality, not quantity.

"We're always targeting the worst of the worst, that's our philosophy. The worst of the worst, the most violent of the most violent," O'Shea says. "I want people to understand the number of arrests don't matter. Number of quality arrests, people that need to go to jail, that's where our focus is."

"Those numbers of quality arrests are increasing, our clearance rate," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "The ability to catch someone and hold them accountable is increasing."

McNamara says he and O'Shea speak almost daily about this approach.

"I think what RPD is doing is working. I see the technology as the next step to make us more efficient in that process."

O'Shea says right now the department is looking into which software is right for the city and he is hoping to implement it here in the next few months.