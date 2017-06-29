Flooding damage reported at Aldeen Golf Club

Aldeen Golf Club is another business negatively impacted by Wednesday night's severe weather.



The golf club is closed today due to flooding. However, park district officials say it may open later in the day for people who have a late afternoon tee time.



You're asked to call the club, 888-425-3336, if you have questions.

The 13 WREX Weather Authority team says all flash flood warnings have ended around the Stateline.

There is a chance for scattered showers to return Thursday afternoon, followed by stormy weather again in the evening.

Some storms Thursday night may be strong or even severe.

The main concern with these storms will be heavy rainfall. With all of the rain that fell last night and saturated grounds, flooding could be a problem again.

Additionally, damaging winds and large hail are also possible with storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Stay up to date on our weather page and on our Facebook page for all the latest.