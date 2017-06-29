Closings, cancellations announced because of power outages in Rockford

Ellis Elementary School's summer program is canceled because of power outages.



Crusader Community Health on West State Street is also closed today because the clinic lost power after Wednesday night's storms.



More than 8,000 people are still without power in Winnebago County, according to ComEd officials.



At one point Wednesday, more than 15,000 people were in the dark. ComEd crews worked throughout the night to restore power, and will continue working until it is completely restored.



The Rockford area saw strong winds, damaging storm, and knocked out power lines and trees as a result. Another round of storms could come Thursday evening. Stick with the 13 Weather Authority for the latest on tonight's weather.