More than 15K without power in the Rockford area

Severe weather and damaging winds have knocked out power across large portions of the Stateline area.



In Winnebago County, more than 15,000 people are without power, according to ComEd's outage map.



13 News has received reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as flooding in the Rockford area.



The Rockford Fire Department is responding to possible lighting damage to a house on Montague Road, according to its Twitter account.



The 13 Weather Authority says strong, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain look to be the main threats for the rest of the evening, though large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Most of the storms should be out of the area by 11 pm.



Please let us know if you have seen any damage in your neighborhood. If it is safe to do so, please send us your storm damage pictures with your name and location.