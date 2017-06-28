Storm damage being reported in parts of the Stateline

Storm damage reports are starting to come into our newsroom.

These pictures are from Hannah Sendele in Machesney Park.



She said there was damage to the patio and pool of these homes near Ventura Boulevard and Hawks View Drive.



We are also hearing that the Rockford Fire Department is responding to possible lighting damage to a house on Montague Road, according to its Twitter account.



Please let us know if you have seen any damage in your neighborhood. If it is safe to do so, please send us your storm damage pictures with your name and location.