Severe storms threaten the Stateline Wednesday night

We are keeping an eye on the evolving situation over Iowa for threats for severe weather for our area. Later this evening strong to severe storms look to push into the Stateline. Strong, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain look to be the main threats, though large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Most of the storms should be out of the area by 11 pm.

The threats for severe weather will mostly be earlier in the time frame, though heavy rainfall will stay a risk even with the later storms.

More stormy weather is on the way for the rest of the week, with a 2nd round of strong to possibly severe or flooding storms Thursday evening into Friday morning. Stay vigilant!