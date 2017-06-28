Illinois 911 centers could close if proposed law fails

Imagine calling 911 and there's no answer. Dispatchers say this could be a reality in the state if there's no action on a proposed law.

"Each agency can only take so many calls because we only have so many dispatchers so people have the likelihood that they could get busy signals because there's nobody to answer those 911 calls," said Ogle Co. 911 Coordinator Sandy Beitel.

Ogle County 911 says many dispatch centers in the state could shut down if Governor Bruce Rauner doesn't extend the Emergency Telephone Act.

Funding for 911 services outlined by that act is set to expire on Saturday, which means the state would have no obligation to fund emergency services.

"And maybe you'll never have to use 911 but if you have to use it once it could save your life or your family members' lives," said Beitel.

This is something state officials are echoing. The reason Governor Rauner has said he'd veto it is because of the surcharge increase for cell phone bills.

Right now 87 cents on every cell phone bill goes toward 911 centers.

This amendment would increase that to a $1.50. Dispatchers say it's an increase that's needed to keep up with technology.

"We need one more vote we need one more signature and it's the governor of Illinois, so we're encouraging the governor that's been supported statewide both parties, both chambers." said Illinois 911 Advisory Board Member Ralph Caldwell.

The senate passed the bill less than three hours ago.



