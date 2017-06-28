Brunner, Reecher Nominated for NCAA Award

Arizona State graduate and Freeport native Sophie Brunner joins Toledo graduate and Byron native Sophie Reecher as nominees for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

There are 543 female athletes nominated across the NCAA's three divisions - 229 in Division I, 117 in Division II, and 197 in Division III. Each conference will pick two nominees to advance, and then ten per division make it to the final 30 nominees prior to the award winner announced on October 22 in Indianapolis.

Brunner, now with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, is one of two Arizona State nominees, alongside Katarina Simonovic of the ASU swimming & diving team. Reecher is Toledo's lone nominee.