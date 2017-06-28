Janesville Police investigate car break-ins

Janesville Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of car burglaries over the past few months.

Police say a suspect or suspects have been smashing out car windows and stealing purses and wallets from inside vehicles around Janesville since late April.

Photos of a suspect using the identity of some of the victims to steal money can be seen above.

She is a suspect who is linked to crimes around the Stateline, Milwaukee and Algonquin.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Janesville Police, 608-755-3100, or Crime Stoppers, 608-756-3636.