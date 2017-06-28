Morning Meteorologist, 13 News Today

WREX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, IL, is looking for a morning meteorologist who is passionate about weather and understands its daily impact on people. Our morning show, 13 News Today, is a two-time defending Regional Emmy Award winner and we are looking to add a quality meteorologist to continue that program’s success.

We are the market leader when it comes to weather coverage and have the very latest in storm tracking technology with WSI MAX. This position includes on-air weather coverage during 13 News Today, live and taped cut-ins, and all severe weather opportunities which dictate team coverage.

This is not an entry-level position. We are looking for a candidate who has experience as a broadcast meteorologist.

The ideal candidate will also be proficient in social media, as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are a large part of how WREX disseminates information to viewers.

Please email your resume, references, and reel to Josh Morgan, News Director, at jmorgan@wrex.com

Or you can send your resume, references, and reel to:

Josh Morgan, News Director

WREX

P.O. Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105

WREX IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER