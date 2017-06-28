Competitive eater chows down on over 20 pounds of prime rib at Wisconsin steakhouse

A professional competitive eater from California set a new record when she ate 22.5 pounds of prime rib at a Milwaukee steakhouse Monday night.

Molly Schuyler was able to eat 360 ounces of prime rib at Ward's House of Prime in about 45 minutes, according to owner Brian Ward. As far as he and his staff can tell, nobody has eaten more steak in one sitting.

Restaurant owner Brian Ward told WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee "The largest someone had ever tried before her was 212 [ounces], and they didn't come close to eating it."

Ward told WTMJ that Schuyler first reached out to his restaurant a few years ago, but they could not set up a meeting until this week.