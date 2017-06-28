Rockford Police lead the state in DUI arrests

Police officers in Rockford have made the most drunk driving arrests in the state.

In 2016, Rockford Police made 459 DUI arrests, leading the State of Illinois. Decatur came in second with 401 arrests, followed by Elgin, Naperville and Carol Stream.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office was also tops in the state for sheriff's departments with 471 arrests.

Coming up on 13 News at 5 and 6, reporter Taylor Utzig speaks with Rockford Police and Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato to find out why there are so many DUI arrests in the area, and what authorities are doing to stop drunk drivers.