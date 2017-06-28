Cubs' catcher thanks fans after being designated for assignment

Cubs' catcher Miguel Montero thanked fans for their support with a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

In the tweets, Montero thanked his teammates and fans for their support during his time with the Cubs.

Montero was designated for assignment by the team earlier Wednesday after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his handling of the Washington Nationals running game in a Tuesday night's 6-1 loss.

The Nationals stole seven bases during the game.

To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates - good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017