Cubs' catcher thanks fans after being designated for assignment

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Cubs' catcher Miguel Montero thanked fans for their support with a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

In the tweets, Montero thanked his teammates and fans for their support during his time with the Cubs.

Montero was designated for assignment by the team earlier Wednesday after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his handling of the Washington Nationals running game in a Tuesday night's 6-1 loss. 

The Nationals stole seven bases during the game. 

