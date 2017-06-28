Area leaders play pinball for a good cause

Some local leaders battled it out arcade-style for a good cause Tuesday.

Presidents for Woodward Aircraft Turbine Systems and the United Way competed in a pinball playoff to raise money for the nonprofit. The pinball machine used is in the break room at Woodward for employees to enjoy on their breaks.

All the money they use to play goes toward the United Way.

"People love it," says Sagar Patel, President of Woodward. "I think if we allow this pinball machine here, members are going to love it so much they're going to ask to make it permanent, which is a great problem to have."

So far they have raised more than $2,500.

And in case anyone was wondering, Patel won the duel.