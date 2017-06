A man surrenders to police after an eight hour standoff in Loves Park.

Officials say Damonte T. Hill was wanted for shooting a man in the stomach Monday in Rockford.

He was seen at the Clayton House Motel around 6:30 Tuesday night in Loves Park.

After not responding to officers, crisis negotiators and swat units responded to the scene.

Just before 3 a.m Wednesday morning, officials were able to contact Hill and he peacefully surrendered to police.