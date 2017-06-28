Loves Park family holds vigil for missing woman - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Loves Park family holds vigil for missing woman

Posted:
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WREX) -

The search for a missing Loves Park woman continues.

Emily Anderson has been gone more than a week, and her family says they are starting to feel desperate.

"She is a part of this family, and we need her back," Emily's sister, Caitlyn Dull said.

Her friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Emily Tuesday night.

Anderson was last seen Sunday night. Her sister says the 25-year-old is an epileptic and needs her medication so she doesn't have seizures.

"I'm asking people to look around their neighborhood, give me 15 minutes a day is all I'm asking," Dull said.

If you see Emily Anderson, you're asked to call 911.

