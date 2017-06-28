Rockford woman stabbed Tuesday night

In Rockford, a woman is expected to be okay after being stabbed Tuesday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Underwood Street around 10pm Tuesday night.

Officers found a 30 year old woman who had been stabbed once in the chest.

Officials say early indications are the stabbing resulted from an altercation with another female.

No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is on going according to Rockford Police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.