Road behind the proposed Ogle County Jail will remain open after vote

The street stays....that's what's going to happen to the road behind the Ogle County Jail's proposed location in Oregon's downtown.

Tuesday night aldermen voted 3-2 in favor of vacating a street for the proposed jail.



But Sheriff Brian VanVickle says state statute requires a supermajority, So technically the the street vacation did not receive enough votes.



That means for now, the plan is not to close the road in downtown Oregon behind the Judicial Center.



Some residents didn't like what it would do to the look and feel of downtown.



Now, VanVickle said, the Ogle County board, which already passed the proposed location of the jail, is looking at other options.