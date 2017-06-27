Winnebago wins East Summer League

Winnebago's basketball team is primed for a big 2017-'18 season. The Indians beat Auburn in the East Summer League tournament championship game, 60-55, securing the program's first Summer League title in several years.

Winnebago went through Freeport, Jefferson and East before knocking off Auburn in the two-day tournament.

"It shows what we can be this year," Andrew Morrissey, a rising senior, said. "We don't see them [NIC-10 teams] during the regular season so seeing them now really helps us and motivates us to do well against the BNC teams."

Auburn had no answer for the big Morrissey inside. The 6'8" center had a big game, displaying a soft touch around the basket and from mid-range. Ty Waller complemented him with some athletic drives to the basket to help propel the Indians to the win.