RPS 205 awards construction contract for second new elementary school

Construction starts this fall on the second new elementary school in RPS 205.

This is the one replacing Kishwaukee and Nelson Elementary in the ORICHiD neighborhood.



The Kindergarten through 5th grade school is expected to cost Stenstrom General Contractor nearly $18 million to build.



It would be ready for students by the 2019-202 school year.



According to a news release from the district, "Building two elementary schools is part of board-approved facilities plan to upgrade RPS 205 buildings and shrink the district’s footprint. The School Board approved an updated 10-year facilities plan in August 2014, based on in-depth analysis and community input. That plan outlined closing eight buildings and building 13 elementary school additions and two new schools."