Hanley building to be demolished after fire

The former Hanley Furniture building will be torn down.

That decision just came from Rockford leaders. A fire tore through the old building on Sunday. Crews started demolishing the fifth story after the fire was put out, but they held off on total demolition in hopes the building was salvageable. Urban Equity Properties was looking to renovate it into apartment lofts.

Below is the full statement from the City of Rockford:

“The City of Rockford and Hanley Lofts, LLC, have been working closely over the last 48 hours to determine the next steps for the Hanley Building. We also appreciate the work of the men and women of the Rockford Fire Department, who have continued to put out hot spots from the initial fire and maintained the public’s safety around the site since Sunday’s fire began.

We have determined that a plan to repair and redevelop the existing structure is not financially feasible. Following these discussions, a decision was made to demolish the remainder of the building.

While we are saddened to see this building come down, we are excited by the possibility that the space could be developed and continue the momentum we have been seeing downtown in the last several years. We will continue to work as partners in these redevelopment efforts.”