Trump takes another swipe at CNN following resignations

Posted:
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) -

President Donald Trump is using the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a retracted Russia-related story to resume his attack on the network's credibility.

The story was about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund. CNN accepted the resignations Monday.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, "Wow, CNN had to retract big story on `Russia,' with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!" A message seeking comment was left at CNN.

The story was posted on the network's website Thursday and was removed Friday night. CNN immediately apologized to Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump transition team member who was reported to be involved in the meeting.

