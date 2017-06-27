Rockford Police hiring experienced and aspiring officers - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police hiring experienced and aspiring officers

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Police Department wants to add more officers to its force. It's looking for police who are already sworn in and experiences, and people who want a career as an officer.

The lateral entry program seeks qualified sworn police officers who represent the diversity of thought and experiences that are shared by the community. Out-of-state officers will be required to attend an 80-hour class to become an Illinois-certified police officer. Starting pay ranges from $56,976 - $68,095 as of July 1, 2017.

The department is also seeking qualified men and women who wish to serve the city of Rockford to join its force as a police officer. The starting salary is $52,811.

If you are interested in working for the Rockford Police Department, click here.

