Rockford Police hiring experienced and aspiring officers

The Rockford Police Department wants to add more officers to its force. It's looking for police who are already sworn in and experiences, and people who want a career as an officer.

The lateral entry program seeks qualified sworn police officers who represent the diversity of thought and experiences that are shared by the community. Out-of-state officers will be required to attend an 80-hour class to become an Illinois-certified police officer. Starting pay ranges from $56,976 - $68,095 as of July 1, 2017.

The department is also seeking qualified men and women who wish to serve the city of Rockford to join its force as a police officer. The starting salary is $52,811.

If you are interested in working for the Rockford Police Department, click here.