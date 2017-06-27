Powerball, Mega Millions games to be suspended due to lack of st - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Powerball, Mega Millions games to be suspended due to lack of state budget

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
The Illinois Lottery has announced that players with winning tickets will soon not be able to collect their winnings, if the state does not pass a budget. 

Starting July 1, winning tickets of more than $25,000 will experience a delay in payments for all games because of the state's budget impasse. 

Powerball sales in Illinois will be suspended starting at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and Mega Millions sales will be suspended at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The Illinois Lottery says all tickets purchased before the cut-off times will be valid tickets.

No other Illinois Lottery games will be suspended.

The Illinois Lottery will continue to payout winning tickets of $25,000 or less at the five Lottery Prize Centers located throughout Illinois, including in Rockford.  

Prizes of $600 or less will continue to be paid retail partners.

The lottery says that once a budget does get passed, Mega Millions sales will resume. The lottery will work with the Multi-State Lottery Association to "determine a path for the return of Powerball sales." 

The Illinois Lottery contributed $691.55 million to the Common School Fund in Illinois during Fiscal Year 2016. 

