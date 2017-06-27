SwedishAmerican announces children's mental health unit

SwedishAmerican Hospital has announced an expansion to their child and adolescent behavioral health program.

The hospital's board of directors approved the plan Monday.

SwedishAmerican’s Center for Mental Health unit will add 10 additional beds. This will increase the unit’s total beds from 32 to 42, allowing Swedes to create a new 16-bed Child and Adolescent unit.

The new unit will care for children 5 - 17 years-old.

Swedes says this expansion will help ease the shortage of inpatient psychiatric care for children in the Stateline.

When it opens, SwedishAmerican will be the only hospital in Rockford to offer child psychiatric beds.

According to a release sent Tuesday afternoon, 73 children between the ages of five and 11 who were in need of psychiatric care were transferred from Swede's ER to other hospitals over the past two years.