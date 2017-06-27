City of Rockford accepting applications for police officers

The Rockford Police Department has announced they are taking applications for new officers.

The city is accepting applications for both lateral and entry-level police officers.

Lateral candidates must meet all of the requirements for an entry-level officer and have a valid Illinois Law Enforcement Officer certificate. Out-of-state officers will be required to attend an 80-hour class to become an Illinois-certified police officer. Starting pay for lateral officers is between $56,976 and $68,095.

The department is also seeking applicants to join the force as a police officer. The starting salary is $52,811.

Online applications for lateral officers must be completed by July 10. Entry-level applications must be completed by Friday, July 28.

Click here to learn more about the job and to apply online. Applications may also be completed in the Human Resources office at City Hall, 425 East State Street.