Nintendo announces release of Super Nintendo Classic

(NBC) -- Nintendo will launch a Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition later this year, following the company's huge holiday success with last year's NES Classic.

Nintendo says it plans to launch the mini gaming console September 29.

The video game console will come with 21 pre-loaded games, including Super Mario Kart, along with two controllers.



The device will be priced at $79.99.

Last year, Nintendo's $60 NES Classic became popular with collectors and was hard to find in stores. Nintendo announced this past April it was discontinuing it.

Below is the list of games that will come pre-loaded on the device:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2 (never before released)

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island