Nintendo announces release of Super Nintendo Classic

(NBC) -- Nintendo will launch a Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition later this year, following the company's huge holiday success with last year's NES Classic.
Nintendo says it plans to launch the mini gaming console September 29.
The video game console will come with 21 pre-loaded games, including Super Mario Kart, along with two controllers.
The device will be priced at $79.99.
Last year, Nintendo's $60 NES Classic became popular with collectors and was hard to find in stores. Nintendo announced this past April it was discontinuing it.
Below is the list of games that will come pre-loaded on the device:
Contra III: The Alien Wars
Donkey Kong Country
EarthBound
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO
Kirby™ Super Star
Kirby’s Dream Course
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Mega Man X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox
Star Fox 2 (never before released)
Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
Super Punch-Out!!
Yoshi’s Island
