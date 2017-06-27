Dixon woman dies after crash on Route 2 last week

Illinois State Police say one of the drivers in a serious crash in Lee County last week has died from her injuries.

ISP announced Tuesday that Susan Emmole, 48, of Dixon, died Monday afternoon.

Police say troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 2 near Plock Road last Wednesday, June 21, at around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say Emmole was driving eastbound on Route 2 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of a Mini Cooper driven by a 62-year-old Dixon man. Both cars left the road and flipped multiple times.

Emmole was ejected from her car and airlifted from the scene to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Before her death, police charged Emmole with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP says the other driver was taken to KSB Hospital with "incapacitating injuries."