Harlem bowling teams get hero's welcome after big weekend

Harlem's girls and boys bowling teams won state championships earlier this year. The girls followed it up with a national championship this past weekend, with the boys taking second in the nation. The two teams rode the bus home from Tennessee, arriving to a crowd of cheering supporters at Harlem High School Monday night.

"Honestly this is just surreal," said Jim Heathscott, who's coached Harlem's girls since 1996. "This is awesome. All the way home I was thinking I don't know if the girls realize how big a deal this is. I guess I didn't either. This is amazing. Probably one of the proudest moments I've had since I've been coaching."

Stephanie Richards finished fourth individually at the tournament, boosted by a 300 game, to help Harlem win the team title by a mere 35 pins.

"We wanted it," Richards, a rising senior, said. "We wanted it bad. We fought and we fought hard. That's one of the most exhausting tournaments I've bowled in. I couldn't be more proud of this team and our program for how well it's built and how hard everyone worked."

The win caps off a huge season for Harlem, which added a lot of trophies to its collection.

"It has been incredible," rising junior Rebecca Hagerman, who finished sixth individually, said. "We won the NIC-10 conference, Regional, Sectional, state and now national. It is just incredible."

Harlem has a lot of talented bowlers returning next year, so the girls hope this is just the start of something big for this group.