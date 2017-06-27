Mercyhealth road agreement approved by Rockford City Council

Aldermen debated a long time over a road construction project for Mercyhealth's expansion. IDOT is scheduled to give a $10 million grant to this project. However the agency says if a state budget isn't passed by Friday, it won't be able to make that payment.

Some aldermen, like Venita Hervey, shared concerns over the mess this could create. Worried Rockford would be on the hook for paying for the construction if IDOT pulls out.

"My objection to the amendments that have been put forward, it still puts the city on the hook for that 10 million dollars," says Hervey.

While aldermen Chad Tuneberg argued that the city has to consider Mercyhealth's investment to the city, and what this will signal to other developers for future investment.

"You can demonize them all you want but if a big business wants to come into Rockford and create 100 jobs and spend over half a billion dollars in our town I think we should we should take them seriously, take a serious look at it."

Ultimately aldermen narrowly approved the agreement after a series of amendments read in by aldermen Kevin Frost. Those amendments clarify that if IDOT pulls put the grant money, Mercyhealth would be responsible for paying the city for the project.

That payment would be due 30 days after the city bills the health system.