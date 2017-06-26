Amerock convention center development agreement approved by committee

Rockford's Planning and Development Committee approved the development agreement between the city and Rockford Local Development Corporation.

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni says the city, Gorman and RLDC have had weekly phone calls.

"It's anticipated that all parties would be in a position to close the financing for the project either by July or August of this year as we're currently moving forward," says Cagnoni.

RLDC will initially own the convention center. This is because the city needs outside ownership to get New Market Tax Credits. RLDC will then return ownership to the city after the 7-year period of those tax credits is complete.

The project has a $12,500,000 budget. The city will rebate all property taxes back to RLDC during the period of its ownership.

Now that the measure passed out of committee it will head to full council for a vote.