Dozens arrested in Winnebago Co. saturation patrol

Dozens of people are arrested over the weekend in the latest saturation patrol.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office teams up with other agencies in the area at random times to crack down on crime.

The latest saturation patrol happened Friday and Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office says it led to 147 traffic stops and 37 arrests. Three drivers were charged with driving under the influence and six drivers fled from officers. Of those six, five were caught after a chase. The remaining car was later tracked down by police and the two suspects were found by a K-9 unit. Those suspects are accused of a home invasion.