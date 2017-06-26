Chicken nuggets recalled due to 'bone' fragments found

Bones have been found in chicken nuggets.
Overhill Farms, Inc., out of California is voluntarily recalling more than 54,000 pounds of its chicken bites products after consumers found bone fragments in the product.
The recall includes the yummy spoonfuls brand, which is marketed to children.
People should throw whatever they have away or take it back where they bought it.
For a detailed list of the affected products, click here.
