Taking a look at the Hanley building history

The Hanley building was a staple in the community for more than a hundred years. It was set to get a makeover, but Sunday's fire leaves those plans up in the air. What some call the old Hanley building off Chestnut and Main Street was a staple in the community.

"It's a part of our physical history that's not going to be with us anymore," Luke Miller with Rockford Proud said.

Built in 1899 and completed in 1900, the Mead Building was home to the Hanley furniture store in downtown Rockford, but in 1993 it closed its doors.

"It was a five story building that added some significance to that corner," Gary Anderson, an architect with Gary W. Anderson Architects said.

Since Hanley's closure, the building underwent multiple owners --- many of which didn't have the finances to move forward. But, that's not what makes this area so significant.

"It's certainly one of the few buildings we have in sandstone that still exists," Anderson said.

Experts also say it's one of the last buildings in Rockford with its historic architecture. But following Sunday's fire, some say it's a loss that will affect the entire community.

"It was just months away from being renovated and becoming a incredible staple again," Miller said.

In 2014, Urban Equity was set to start renovations on the vacant building to turn it into high-rise apartment living and more retail space.

"They've had a great track record with improving a lot of downtown buildings and certainly that would've given that building some new hope," Anderson said.

While the blaze set back current plans for the building, they're still holding out hope for the future.

"This is where Rockford is, where it started, and it is where we can find ourselves," Miller said.

